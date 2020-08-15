Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.