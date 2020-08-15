Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,145,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,408 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,154.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,144,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,108 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,442,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,302,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,395 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

