Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNRO. Guggenheim downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

