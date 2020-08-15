Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,946 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

