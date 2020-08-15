Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 5.7%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50, approximately 102,876 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 97,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.19.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.