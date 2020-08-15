MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.55 ($6.53) and last traded at €5.60 ($6.59), approximately 19,652 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.61 ($6.60).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on MLP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 352.06, a current ratio of 353.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of $609.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.38 and a 200 day moving average of €5.15.

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

