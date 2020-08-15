Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Mimecast worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mimecast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 563.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,947,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,090,561. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

