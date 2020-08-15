Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $55.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cascend Securities from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

MU opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

