Michael W. Clarke Sells 6,000 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $153,900.00.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 161.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 43.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

