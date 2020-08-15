MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 31.2% in February

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

