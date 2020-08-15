Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s current price.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Metro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Metro alerts:

MTRAF opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.