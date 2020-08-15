Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to $62.00 at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Metro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.