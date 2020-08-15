Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $280,645.10 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William David Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,379,034.34.

On Thursday, June 4th, William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70.

Shares of CASH opened at $20.30 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $709.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASH. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

