Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.30% of Meritage Homes worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $710,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $2,005,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,818 shares of company stock worth $9,089,275. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.