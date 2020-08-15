Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $1,340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,005.94.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,156.44 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,044.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.