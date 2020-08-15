Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

