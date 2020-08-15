MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Sells $216,580.59 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

