McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,327 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

