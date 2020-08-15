McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4,368.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

NYSE:MCK opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

