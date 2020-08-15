MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Sells $204,678.18 in Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $7.99 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $448.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.