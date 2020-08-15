Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $9,320,707. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

