Materion Corp (MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 4th

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Materion has raised its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.55 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

