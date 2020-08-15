Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRETF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.