Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

