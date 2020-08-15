Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $6,158,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,795. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $92.64 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.