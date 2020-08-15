Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), approximately 14,521,112 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112,153% from the average daily volume of 12,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

