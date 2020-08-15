Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Receives $203.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.17.

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.04. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

