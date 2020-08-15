Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Madison County Financial stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Madison County Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.