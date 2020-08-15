LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) Trading Up 2.2%

LXRandCo Inc (TSE:LXR)’s share price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,553.22.

Get LXRandCo alerts:

LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LXRandCo Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for LXRandCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXRandCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.