Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock worth $3,564,706 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

