Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after buying an additional 264,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 851,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,322,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $354.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

