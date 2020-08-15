LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $37,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 786.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:TM opened at $134.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

