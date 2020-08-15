LSV Asset Management Sells 85,900 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.66% of Builders FirstSource worth $40,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,097 shares of company stock worth $1,214,972. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

