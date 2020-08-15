LSV Asset Management Sells 245,200 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,338,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.85% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $44,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,789,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 106.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 154.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.93. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

