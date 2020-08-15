LSV Asset Management Sells 234,000 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.36% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $37,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 23.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 498,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,231,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

