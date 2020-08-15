LSV Asset Management Sells 184,337 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.90% of TCF Financial worth $40,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

