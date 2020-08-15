LSV Asset Management Raises Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.22% of BankUnited worth $41,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

