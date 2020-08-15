LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,269,124 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1,633.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $41,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,082,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

