LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046,365 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 567,620 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $39,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213,293 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 421,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

