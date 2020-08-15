LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.01% of Select Medical worth $39,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 946.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,745 shares of company stock worth $2,215,245. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

