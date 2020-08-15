LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $38,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

NYSE:CI opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.59. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.