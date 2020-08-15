LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.72% of Sykes Enterprises worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

