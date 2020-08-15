Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.08

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.08 and traded as high as $212.70. Linde shares last traded at $211.40, with a volume of 613,313 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €211.81 ($249.19).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

