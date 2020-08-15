Linda Kay Zecher Sells 5,776 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $185,987.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TENB opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.90. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

