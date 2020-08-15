LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Raised to $225.00 at Stephens

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.63.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.