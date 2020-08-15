LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Raised to $225.00 at Stephens

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.63.
NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
