Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 18.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEGH. BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

