Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 18.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEGH. BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

