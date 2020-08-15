Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

KMTUY opened at $21.05 on Friday. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

