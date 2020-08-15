KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR’s (KGSPY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.