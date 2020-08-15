KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR stock opened at $291.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 183.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a 12 month low of $221.83 and a 12 month high of $291.67.

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

