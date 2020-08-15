Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 460.02 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.08), approximately 50,126 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The stock has a market cap of $147.77 million and a PE ratio of 35.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 488.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

